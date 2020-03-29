Yesterday the Kuwait Municipality announced that starting today you can only get your coffee delivered. Up until yesterday you could still pick up a coffee from your favorite coffee shop or use their drive-thru service. I’m guessing the reason behind this decision is that having your morning coffee isn’t considered essential and so no reason for you to leave the house or wait in a busy line just to get it. On the bright side, most coffee shops are now on the delivery apps and Arabica have started delivering hot coffees as well.
Great decision. Your guess for the reason is wrong though. It’s for the covidiots who go on a daily basis instead of staying home, making up lines and clusters of people.
that’s basically what i said was the reason…
You said because it isn’t essential. There are so many food businesses that are still open and are not deemed essential. Is a cake shop essential? Is an icecream shop essential? No, but you don’t see lines there do you.
let them eat cake!
Can the government also shut down private companies? Our showrooms are closed to the public but we still have to come to work and i know that customers are still requesting installation teams to go to their houses to install their kitchens etc..
Was just about to go on insta to make sure about this, great!
I don’t see hot coffee drinks available for delivery from %Arabica, just cold drinks, food and ground coffee.
You’re under Arabica Roastery, look under just “Arabica”
Sigh. Still got to pay the delivery fee. :/
I preferred pickup.