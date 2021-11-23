Back in 2017 there were rumors that Pret A Manger was coming to Kuwait but that rumor didn’t end up amounting to anything. Now I’ve been told that it’s confirmed that Pret A Manger IS coming to Kuwait and it’s being brought by One PM Franchising which is owned by Hamad Al Sayer.
One PM acquired the rights to Pret A Manger in Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and potentially Qatar. The first Pret is expected to open in Kuwait in 2022. Exciting!
Yes please!
What makes Pret A Manger so special is that they’re so affordable and reliable.
I hope they retain their affordability when they open in Kuwait. If not, then I’ll just stick to Caribou.
Caribou is also for Hamad Al Sayer in Kuwait
Actually just realized they used to own it, not anymore.
But Caribou in Kuwait is not as affordable as Pret A Manger is in England.
That’s my point.
If I’m not mistaken, Pret is owned by the same company that invested in Pick a few years ago. JAB Holdings also owns caribou and Krispy Kreme and a bunch of other f&b chains. Pretty impressive portfolio
So much nostalgia for everyone who is used to live/study in the UK.
That’s my lunches sorted!
Hope they maintain:
1) Prices
2) Freshness
3) Easiness of access
4) Prices
If they do all of those, I can’t see how they can fail. It won’t just be a habba.
for sure the prices will be 3X in Kuwait
that’s for sure, just like everything
as anything you find abroad or online for a 100 USD, you get it here in Kuwait for 100 KD
This does not make any sense
You are not buying computers, phones, or other items like this. You are buying food, that will most definitely be made in Kuwait, using food items that are already being sold in Kuwait from Kuwaiti food suppliers. What in Kuwait costs 3x more? Everything I buy is usually the same price as abroad, or between 1.5-2x more expensive
I don’t see how the prices in Kuwait would ever cost more than the prices in the UK, considering how food in the UK is generally more expensive than in Kuwait
Ever seen how local food is expensive compared to the imported products?
thats if we can call cucumbers and tomatoes “FOOD”
then I am sure any chain will be importing from abroad.
plus the 3X method is being applied on every single item in Kuwait not only electronics.
Not sure where the 3x calculation came from but things aren’t as bad as they used to be. Most items including electronics are either similar or cheaper in price. It’s only items that don’t have local dealers that are more expensive. And blueberries!
There is actually inflation happening in the food industry, most people just don’t notice it.
I honestly don’t see it succeeding. The market is already saturated with international and local franchises (which honestly are pretty great). Maybe if they get a prime location, or it’s swallowed by the fashionista hype machine.
But the market isn’t saturated with similar concepts. There really is only one successful grab and go concept right now in Kuwait and that’s Pick. So they don’t really have much competition.
Exactly. Pick probably have the upper hand when it comes to warm food in my opinion. I would assume Pret would most likely focus on coffee, cold paninis, shots, and snacks.
Isn’t this the same as what we have in Starbucks?
No, Starbucks is a coffee shop that sells some food
This is more of a ready to eat food shop with some coffee ;p
What makes Pret special in the UK is the freshness of ingredients and the quality of the baked goods. I am not sure that those two factors can be achieved in Kuwait.
I would rather see big investors in Kuwait to invest in successful small business in order for them to grow and expand locally , regionally and globally.
Isnt this like Trolley?
Trolley is more like 7-Eleven.
I’m sure they’ll open one in Assima Mall, and another in the upcoming terminal. From my experience, Pret was great in Europe, but in Dubai it was just average. If they can make those duck hoisin sandwiches like in the UK, then I’ll be there.