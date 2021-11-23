Back in 2017 there were rumors that Pret A Manger was coming to Kuwait but that rumor didn’t end up amounting to anything. Now I’ve been told that it’s confirmed that Pret A Manger IS coming to Kuwait and it’s being brought by One PM Franchising which is owned by Hamad Al Sayer.

One PM acquired the rights to Pret A Manger in Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and potentially Qatar. The first Pret is expected to open in Kuwait in 2022. Exciting!