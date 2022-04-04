Due to the pandemic, I haven’t put this list together since 2019. But, buffets are back now and so is this list.

A couple of observations, obviously a lot of restaurants closed down which is sad. But, I also noticed that most of the small places either reduced or kept their prices the same, while the more premium offerings increased their prices considerably. For those applicable, I highlighted the price increases over the 2019 price in red, and the decreases in green. The most expensive buffet award this year goes to St Regis Hotel at KD25. The most affordable offering goes to IKEA for their set menu at KD2.950, or to Inn & GO Hotel for their KD6 buffet.

Here is the full list divided into two parts, hotels and restaurants:

Hotels

Al Jahra Copthorne Hotel & Resort – Taima’a Restaurant

Buffet Price: KD12

Telephone: 24590000

Courtyard by Marriott – Atrium

Buffet Price: KD15 ( +1.000 )

Telephone: 22997000

Crowne Plaza – Al Ahmadi Restaurant

Buffet Price: KD16

Telephone: 1848111

Four Seasons – Jawaher Tent

Buffet Price: KD24 ( +3.000 )

Telephone: 22006000

Hilton Garden Inn – Avenues

Buffet Price: KD20

Telephone: 22262000

Hilton Resort – Teatro Restaurant

Buffet Price: KD19 ( +1.000 )

Telephone: 22256222

Inn & GO Hotel – Al Dallah Restaurant

Buffet Price: KD6 ( -4.500 )

Telephone: 22436686

Jumeirah Messilah Beach – Badria Tent

Buffet Price: KD24 ( +4.000 )

Telephone: 22269600

Millennium Hotel & Convention – Lamar International Restaurant

Buffet Price: KD14

Telephone: 22050505

Movenpick – Free Zone – Bays Restaurant

Buffet Price: KD12.5 ( +0.500 )

Telephone: 24610033

Movenpick – Al Bida’a – Breeze Restaurant

Buffet Price: KD15

Telephone: 22253100

Radisson Blu – Al Bustan Restaurant

Buffet Price: KD16

Telephone: 25673000

Safir Hotel – Fintas

Buffet Price: KD14.9 ( +3.000 )

Telephone: 25455555

St Regis Hotel – Coral Tent (Previously Sheraton Hotel)

Buffet Price: KD25 ( +5.000 )

Telephone: 22422055

Symphony Style Hotel

Buffet Price: KD14 ( +1.000 )

Telephone: 25770000

The Regency Kuwait – Silk Road Restaurant

Buffet Price: KD22 ( +3.000 )

Telephone: 25766666

Restaurants

Ahwet Zeitouna

Buffet Price: KD12

Telephone: 22214999

Al Noukhaza

Buffet Price: KD16

Telephone: 24732100

Almayass

Set Menu Price: KD13.5

Telephone: 25761001

Assaha

Buffet Price: KD12 ( +2.500 )

Telephone: 22533377

Babel

Set Menu Price: KD14.5

Telephone: 22081111

Dar Hamad

Buffet Price: KD16

Telephone: 22275555

Enab

Set Menu Price: Starts from KD5

Telephone: 22063000

IKEA

Set Menu Price: KD2.950 ( +0.700 )

Telephone: 1840408

Jihan Khanah

Buffet Price: KD10

Telephone: 1819991

Joori Min Beirut

Buffet Price: KD12

Telephone: 22062068

Kuwait Towers

Buffet Price: KD13 ( +1.000 )

Telephone: 24965500

Naranj

Buffet Price: KD10.950 ( +0.450 )

Telephone: 22268666

Paul

Set Menu Price: KD8.5 ( +0.550 )

Telephone: 22208204

Saraya Palace

Buffet Price: KD7 ( -2.000 )

Telephone: 25711101

Vapiano

Set Menu Price: KD6.950 ( +0.950 )

Telephone: 22597171

Villa Fayrouz

Buffet Price: KD12 ( +2.50 )

Telephone: 22650052

If you think I missed a place, let me know in the comments below.