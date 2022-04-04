Due to the pandemic, I haven’t put this list together since 2019. But, buffets are back now and so is this list.

A couple of observations, obviously a lot of restaurants closed down which is sad. But, I also noticed that most of the small places either reduced or kept their prices the same, while the more premium offerings increased their prices considerably. For those applicable, I highlighted the price increases over the 2019 price in red, and the decreases in green. The most expensive buffet award this year goes to St Regis Hotel at KD25. The most affordable offering goes to IKEA for their set menu at KD2.950, or to Inn & GO Hotel for their KD6 buffet.

Here is the full list divided into two parts, hotels and restaurants:

Hotels

Al Jahra Copthorne Hotel & Resort – Taima’a Restaurant
Buffet Price: KD12
Telephone: 24590000

Courtyard by Marriott – Atrium
Buffet Price: KD15 (+1.000)
Telephone: 22997000

Crowne Plaza – Al Ahmadi Restaurant
Buffet Price: KD16
Telephone: 1848111

Four Seasons – Jawaher Tent
Buffet Price: KD24 (+3.000)
Telephone: 22006000

Hilton Garden Inn – Avenues
Buffet Price: KD20
Telephone: 22262000

Hilton Resort – Teatro Restaurant
Buffet Price: KD19 (+1.000)
Telephone: 22256222

Inn & GO Hotel – Al Dallah Restaurant
Buffet Price: KD6 (-4.500)
Telephone: 22436686

Jumeirah Messilah Beach – Badria Tent
Buffet Price: KD24 (+4.000)
Telephone: 22269600

Millennium Hotel & Convention – Lamar International Restaurant
Buffet Price: KD14
Telephone: 22050505

Movenpick – Free Zone – Bays Restaurant
Buffet Price: KD12.5 (+0.500)
Telephone: 24610033

Movenpick – Al Bida’a – Breeze Restaurant
Buffet Price: KD15
Telephone: 22253100

Radisson Blu – Al Bustan Restaurant
Buffet Price: KD16
Telephone: 25673000

Safir Hotel – Fintas
Buffet Price: KD14.9 (+3.000)
Telephone: 25455555

St Regis Hotel – Coral Tent (Previously Sheraton Hotel)
Buffet Price: KD25 (+5.000)
Telephone: 22422055

Symphony Style Hotel
Buffet Price: KD14 (+1.000)
Telephone: 25770000

The Regency Kuwait – Silk Road Restaurant
Buffet Price: KD22 (+3.000)
Telephone: 25766666

Restaurants

Ahwet Zeitouna
Buffet Price: KD12
Telephone: 22214999

Al Noukhaza
Buffet Price: KD16
Telephone: 24732100

Almayass
Set Menu Price: KD13.5
Telephone: 25761001

Assaha
Buffet Price: KD12 (+2.500)
Telephone: 22533377

Babel
Set Menu Price: KD14.5
Telephone: 22081111

Dar Hamad
Buffet Price: KD16
Telephone: 22275555

Enab
Set Menu Price: Starts from KD5
Telephone: 22063000

IKEA
Set Menu Price: KD2.950 (+0.700)
Telephone: 1840408

Jihan Khanah
Buffet Price: KD10
Telephone: 1819991

Joori Min Beirut
Buffet Price: KD12
Telephone: 22062068

Kuwait Towers
Buffet Price: KD13 (+1.000)
Telephone: 24965500

Naranj
Buffet Price: KD10.950 (+0.450)
Telephone: 22268666

Paul
Set Menu Price: KD8.5 (+0.550)
Telephone: 22208204

Saraya Palace
Buffet Price: KD7 (-2.000)
Telephone: 25711101

Vapiano
Set Menu Price: KD6.950 (+0.950)
Telephone: 22597171

Villa Fayrouz
Buffet Price: KD12 (+2.50)
Telephone: 22650052

If you think I missed a place, let me know in the comments below.