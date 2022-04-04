Due to the pandemic, I haven’t put this list together since 2019. But, buffets are back now and so is this list.
A couple of observations, obviously a lot of restaurants closed down which is sad. But, I also noticed that most of the small places either reduced or kept their prices the same, while the more premium offerings increased their prices considerably. For those applicable, I highlighted the price increases over the 2019 price in red, and the decreases in green. The most expensive buffet award this year goes to St Regis Hotel at KD25. The most affordable offering goes to IKEA for their set menu at KD2.950, or to Inn & GO Hotel for their KD6 buffet.
Here is the full list divided into two parts, hotels and restaurants:
Hotels
Al Jahra Copthorne Hotel & Resort – Taima’a Restaurant
Buffet Price: KD12
Telephone: 24590000
Courtyard by Marriott – Atrium
Buffet Price: KD15 (+1.000)
Telephone: 22997000
Crowne Plaza – Al Ahmadi Restaurant
Buffet Price: KD16
Telephone: 1848111
Four Seasons – Jawaher Tent
Buffet Price: KD24 (+3.000)
Telephone: 22006000
Hilton Garden Inn – Avenues
Buffet Price: KD20
Telephone: 22262000
Hilton Resort – Teatro Restaurant
Buffet Price: KD19 (+1.000)
Telephone: 22256222
Inn & GO Hotel – Al Dallah Restaurant
Buffet Price: KD6 (-4.500)
Telephone: 22436686
Jumeirah Messilah Beach – Badria Tent
Buffet Price: KD24 (+4.000)
Telephone: 22269600
Millennium Hotel & Convention – Lamar International Restaurant
Buffet Price: KD14
Telephone: 22050505
Movenpick – Free Zone – Bays Restaurant
Buffet Price: KD12.5 (+0.500)
Telephone: 24610033
Movenpick – Al Bida’a – Breeze Restaurant
Buffet Price: KD15
Telephone: 22253100
Radisson Blu – Al Bustan Restaurant
Buffet Price: KD16
Telephone: 25673000
Safir Hotel – Fintas
Buffet Price: KD14.9 (+3.000)
Telephone: 25455555
St Regis Hotel – Coral Tent (Previously Sheraton Hotel)
Buffet Price: KD25 (+5.000)
Telephone: 22422055
Symphony Style Hotel
Buffet Price: KD14 (+1.000)
Telephone: 25770000
The Regency Kuwait – Silk Road Restaurant
Buffet Price: KD22 (+3.000)
Telephone: 25766666
Restaurants
Ahwet Zeitouna
Buffet Price: KD12
Telephone: 22214999
Al Noukhaza
Buffet Price: KD16
Telephone: 24732100
Almayass
Set Menu Price: KD13.5
Telephone: 25761001
Assaha
Buffet Price: KD12 (+2.500)
Telephone: 22533377
Babel
Set Menu Price: KD14.5
Telephone: 22081111
Dar Hamad
Buffet Price: KD16
Telephone: 22275555
Enab
Set Menu Price: Starts from KD5
Telephone: 22063000
IKEA
Set Menu Price: KD2.950 (+0.700)
Telephone: 1840408
Jihan Khanah
Buffet Price: KD10
Telephone: 1819991
Joori Min Beirut
Buffet Price: KD12
Telephone: 22062068
Kuwait Towers
Buffet Price: KD13 (+1.000)
Telephone: 24965500
Naranj
Buffet Price: KD10.950 (+0.450)
Telephone: 22268666
Paul
Set Menu Price: KD8.5 (+0.550)
Telephone: 22208204
Saraya Palace
Buffet Price: KD7 (-2.000)
Telephone: 25711101
Vapiano
Set Menu Price: KD6.950 (+0.950)
Telephone: 22597171
Villa Fayrouz
Buffet Price: KD12 (+2.50)
Telephone: 22650052
If you think I missed a place, let me know in the comments below.
Ikea 😎🤟🏻
ikea it is today !
St. Regis is the most expensive at KD 25
oh damn yeah, missed that!
Having been to Jumeirah on Saturday night the food was excellent but it was KD14.5/head pre-COVID and good value but not now worth KD24/head plus drinks cost… KD55 for 2 people is nuts
Pre-covid it was KD20
the question is what are the restaurants that serve or deliver during the day?