Last month during the rainstorm storm, the roof of the restaurant ROTO in Avenues collapsed. It was all over the news because of the eye-catching photos.

Luckily, no one got seriously injured but the restaurant was forced to close for repairs. This past weekend, they reopened again for business. I think it’s fair that if you gained traffic to your account with photos of their roof collapse, that you should at least return the favor now and let everyone know they’re open again. But that’s just me. @ontheroto