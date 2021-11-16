Dream Factory who have different escape room experiences now have a Squid Game event that takes place after you and your friends are done completing one of their escape rooms.

Once you’re done with any of their rooms, you get to play the Red Light, Green Light game from the popular tv series and the winner gets a prize. They have a video up on their instagram showing the setup and looks kinda fun. For more photos, check out their instagram @dreamfactorykwt