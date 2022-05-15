Yesterday a cute billboard popped up with an apology printed on it and the initial F and H. The billboard translates to the following:

I’m really sorry,

I hope you can forgive me… F.H.

Not sure what the guy did but looks like he must have messed up badly and she’s probably blocked his number so he had to get the message to her another way.

The billboard was later taken down after an MP complained about it for being inappropriate.

Update: According to Shrimpy it was a teaser for an upcoming new item. That makes the whole situation with politicians getting upset with the billboard hilarious and sad at the same time.