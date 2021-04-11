This short clip is from an episode of WWF Tuesday Night Titans that aired back in May of 1985. The wrestler in the clip goes by the ring name The Duke of Dorchester and brags to a young Vince McMahon that he was a huge star on the island of Fulaka.

People thought he made the island up but I’m actually impressed the Duke who’s real name is Pete Doherty even know about Failaka back then considering the Internet didn’t exist.