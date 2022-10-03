Jahez, Saudi’s largest restaurant delivery platform is planning to enter the Kuwaiti market supposedly before the year’s end. They’re the Saudi equivalent of Talabat and I have no idea why they’re coming here since there are already three delivery platforms and Saudi is the place popping right now. My guess is they’re coming here to disrupt the market and take away some of Talabats sales since Talabat is taking away their customers in Saudi. Whatever their reason may be, delivery apps competing for customers should lead to lower prices and better service.

Related