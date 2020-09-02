A friend just told me about a company called Dustx where they come over and wash your house exterior. Kinda like those home car wash services except for your house. They come over with their truck and powerwash the outside of your building making it look all clean and new again.

Prices vary depending on the size of the building but range from 180-370KD. If you’re interested you could get in touch with them and they’ll over someone to check the house and quote you. Their Instagram account is @dustx.kw