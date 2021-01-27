I’m a huge fan of Mogahwi but sometimes they’re a bit limited with options with their stationery items. Jarir has a good selection but there is another cool place that might have more stuff than both of them, Rakan Book Store.
Rakan is both a book store and stationery store located in Hawalli. They also have a small selection of toys and various other items but their stationaries section is hard to beat. When I wanted to get a new pair of scissors from Mogahwi I was limited with just a handful of options, while at Rakan they had a full section just for scissors. And that’s just one example I experienced last week.
What I also like about Rakan is on their top floor they have a section filled with tacky looking Arabic posters, stuff you’d find on the walls of your Arabic classrooms back when you were a kid. They’re fun to rummage through.
If you’re concerned about parking because it’s Hawalli you shouldn’t be. The place is located right off the 40th so getting in and out is pretty easy. There is also a large paid parking right next door so parking is super easy. If you want to check them out their Instagram is @rakan_book_store and here is their location on Google Maps.
that’s a really old book store, it was called Al-Aujairy then they changed its name.
i used to spend hours there looking around.
Yes people living in Hawally have fond memories of Al-Aujairy before they rebranded. They had English novels and magazines at very reasonable prices (probably still do).
Ahhh it just recently got renamed right? cuz pre corona I remember it being a different name but forgot what it wss
They rebranded in 2020. This bookstore brings back childhood memories to most in Kuwait
Any idea if they carry left-handed scissors on a regular basis?
What’s the difference between left handed and right handed stickers? 🧐
Scissors not stickers.
Oops I meant scissors
If you see the blades carefully you’ll notice that normal scissors have their blades angled in a manner that allows pressure to cut through when used with the right hand.
Even the finger grips are designed to accommodate that grip.
Try using the same scissors with your left hand and the paper will just end up folding or the cut will not be precise.
Left hand scissors basically mirror the normal shape making it easier to use with the left hand.
interesting, i had no idea but actually makes sense now that you mention it.
Bro this is Kuwait, not New York City. It’s called Highway 40 or Road 40, not “the 40th”.
All three mean the exact same thing bro