Starting from June 24, Jazeera Airways will have three flights a week to Armenia. When I tried to book, return fares in the Extra category were around 120 KD because the cheaper Light option was sold out.
Armenia is a great place to visit, and it’s just a short 2-hour, 25-minute flight away. I once drove to Armenia from Tbilisi and have been meaning to go back since I had a great time there. In 2023, the Armenian national carrier Fly Arna started flying directly to Kuwait, but they canceled the route a few months later due to lack of interest.
Hopefully, Jazeera doesn’t do the same, although their press release states this is a seasonal route, not a year-round one.
7 replies on “Jazeera Airways Now Flys to Armenia”
Is it safe to visit?
yes totally!
Why wouldn’t it be safe?
Did you ever do their Tblisi route? Is it worth going to Georgia?
Yes, I was in Tblisi when Covid hit. Totally totally worth going to! I had such a great experience, it started on arrival when after getting my passport stamped they gave me a bottle of wine as a welcome to Tbilisi gift. Was uphill from that moment lol, food was great and hotel was great
Does one have to learn Armenian when going to visit?
No you don’t, I know Armenian so thought I would do well there, turns out their dialect is completely different from the Armenian I know and it was just easier talking to everyone in English 😅