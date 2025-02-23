Jazeera Airways Now Flys to Armenia

Starting from June 24, Jazeera Airways will have three flights a week to Armenia. When I tried to book, return fares in the Extra category were around 120 KD because the cheaper Light option was sold out.

Armenia is a great place to visit, and it’s just a short 2-hour, 25-minute flight away. I once drove to Armenia from Tbilisi and have been meaning to go back since I had a great time there. In 2023, the Armenian national carrier Fly Arna started flying directly to Kuwait, but they canceled the route a few months later due to lack of interest.

Hopefully, Jazeera doesn’t do the same, although their press release states this is a seasonal route, not a year-round one.