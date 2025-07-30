Kuwait Once had a Marriott Floating Hotel

Back in the 80s, there was a ship docked in Shuwaikh that operated as a hotel and was a landmark back then. The ship had been converted into a Marriott and officially opened on February 1, 1980. The hotel had 300 rooms, and in 1989 it was renamed the Ramada Al Salam Hotel.

The hotel was originally a cruise liner called Santa Paula, launched in 1958. It was the last passenger liner ever built at Newport News Shipbuilding (NNS) in Virginia, USA. Today, NNS is the sole designer and builder of aircraft carriers for the United States Navy.

In 1972, the ship was acquired by a Greek company that wanted to convert her into a Mediterranean cruise ship. That plan failed, and in 1978 she was moved to Kuwait and turned into a floating hotel.

I visited the ship once in the 80s to watch the Egyptian comedian Samir Ghanem perform as Fatoota (فطوطة). That was my only time onboard, but we used to drive by it nearly every Friday as part of my family’s Gulf Road drive after lunch.

During the 1990 invasion, the ship was burned and destroyed. It was never restored and remained closed up and rusting until 2002, when it was sold for scrap.

@claudia_alrashoud met Mr. J.W. Marriott Jr. when he came to Kuwait in 1979 to inspect his soon-to-open hotel. According to her, he had come up with the idea of using the luxury liner as a hotel in Kuwait since the price of land was so expensive. According to Claudia, the unusual hotel became a popular venue with locals as well as international travelers. The onshore coffee shop overlooking the pool was known for having the best fried zubaidi in town, while the lounge in the bow of the ship offered impressive views of ships leaving Shuwaikh port.

One of the members of the team that brought the ship to Kuwait left a comment under an old post I had on the ship in which he shared some interesting details:

I was one of the team of men from Milford Haven , in Wales Gt Britain who went over to Kuwait to bring the ship in and set her down ready to be turned into a hotel . We stayed at the hotel Messila Beach until the ship came into the bay , we then joined the ship and she was towed in to her resting place which had already been dug out for the ship to sit level on the sea bed .Big diggers with wires connected to them towed her in after the tugs had let go , If I remember the name of the company running the job was Hedley Fraser salvage co ltd . It’s been a long time and it was only by chance I came across this article . – Phillip Roberts

I also found a snippet in a New York Times article from 1977 that also had some cool details:

The hotel in Kuwait will mark a first for the hotel chain. It is a docked ship, the former cruise liner Stella Polaris, which will have 300 rooms. The nucleus for the Kuwait management team are five Egyptian and Lebanese men who spent the last several weeks in Stamford.

lbrhim K. Hanna, from Cairo, spent much of his time poring over duty rosters and purchase orders in preparation for his position as restaurant manager. In the basement, Ahmed Aboushama, also from Cairo, was wrapped in a heavy parka as he carved meat in one of the freezers. He will be the food and beverage manager of the Kuwait Marriott. Mr. Aboushama was being supervised by Ron Schansman of Holland, who will be going to Kuwait, but who will then move onto other new hotels in the Middle East.

Finding photos of the hotel is surprisingly harder than you’d expect. My original post from 2016 had low-res shots I found online. Recently I was able to acquire better photos from different photographers and you can check those out on my instagram post here.