This week I started watching the animated series Scavengers Reign on HBO Max and it’s amazing. Very interesting, very creative and extremely weird. The series follows different crew members who evacuated a damaged deep space freighter and got stranded separately on a beautiful but dangerous planet. Watch it.
Let me know what you watched this week in the comments below.
Movies at the Cinemas
The movies below are now showing at the local cinemas:
New This Weekend:
Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom (N/A)
The Sacrifice Game (5.4)
Other Movies Showing:
Boudica: Queen of War (4.4)
Invitation to a Murder (5.1)
Little Bone Lodge (6.1)
Migration (7.5)
Napoleon (7.0)
Role Play
Silent Night (5.9)
Thanksgiving (6.9)
The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes (6.9)
Wish (6.0)
Wonka (7.4)
The classic films below are currently showing at the 1954 Film House:
Anastasia (7.1)
Die Hard (8.2)
Die Hard 2 (7.1)
The numbers in brackets refer to the IMDB rating at the time of publishing.
4 replies on “Movies & TV Shows to Watch this Weekend”
I recently finished Scavengers Reign. I’m glad you’re enjoying it! It’s definitely a unique, good one.
Finished watching Sex Education S4 – would recommend the series!
more ppl should watch Scavengers Reign.
– Rebel Moon is releasing tomorrow in Netflix, not last week!
– The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes (2023) was fun
– Percy Jackson and the Olympians (2023) watched 2 episodes, released yesterday, and loved it.
– Reacher (2022) season 2, watched the 3 released episodes and looks to be a better story than the first season. They skipped 10 books.
I have the hunger games scheduled for this weekend!
Recent watches:
-Beethoven’s Big Break (a reboot for the franchise, and still as bad as the others. I didn’t see the 4th & 5th movies, bcs the boxset I got didn’t have them).
-NeverEnding Story 2 (weak characters and story, but good production design).
-Asteroid City (Wes Anderson’s worst movie ever. Could’ve been a lot better if the main story wasn’t a stage play the whole time).
-Hercules (1997) (One of Disney’s best movies, and should’ve gotten at least 3 sequels).