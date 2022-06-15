Every now and then I get comments under old recycling posts or emails asking me who they can contact to pick up stuff for recycling. It’s usually paper waste or old electronics that they want to recycle because they care about the environment. Well, I finally have an answer to that question now.
Enviroserve is a recycling facility in Kuwait that originally started off focusing on e-waste. I posted about them a few years ago but since that post they’ve grown to offer full recycling services and last year they introduced it to individuals and companies.
Enviroserve now recycles the following:
– Electronics
– Paper and Cardboard
– Plastics
Their pick-up rates are pretty decent. If you want a one-time pick up its 5KD, if you want a weekly pick up it’s 10KD a month, and if you want a monthly pickup it’s 48KD a year.
To find out more or to book a pick up, click here.
Thank you for this!
Just to add that you can drop off e-waste at their bins too located at Scientific centre and al jabria co-op if you don’t want to pay any fees for the pickup. Thanks for the post Mark! This is indeed needed!
You sure? They don’t mention it on their website
It’s clearly mentioned under the our Bins banner on the homepage, they have two of those public recycling bins
Thanks for the info Mark..
We urgently need more recycling companies like these. I wanted to share the below article with everyone .. https://www.sfgate.com/science/article/Microplastics-found-in-fresh-Antarctic-snow-17230761.php
After reading you’ll can see now how deep we are plastic & it’s not going down anytime soon.. hope this article will make us realize how important it is ban single plastic use (at least )
Yes i have seen the box at the Scientific Centre