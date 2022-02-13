Back in 2019 Carriage had a great deal where for just 3.5KD a month you’d get unlimited free deliveries with no minimum spend. That lasted for around 8 months before they changed it to 7.5KD a month and then eventually phased it out completely. But, this weekend I got a pop-up in my Deliveroo app about signing up to something similar called Deliveroo Plus.

For just 3.5KD a month I now get unlimited free deliveries with Deliveroo but with the condition that my order is 5KD or more. Although I’d rather there was no minimum it’s probably there so it stops people from abusing the service by ordering random things worth less than a dinar.

So how do you sign up for Deliveroo Plus? According to their FAQ page, it seems only some customers will see the option to sign up but no details on if you get randomly picked, or if you need to be some sort of regular. If you do get the pop-up then sign up right away just in case you don’t get the option to sign up again. You get a 14-day free trial anyway so sign up first, then think about if you need the service or not.