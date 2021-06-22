I have Snapchat on my phone but I barely ever use it. In fact, I realized the other day that whenever I do use Snapchat it’s for checking out fires. Snapchat has this cool feature that allows you to look at a map of Kuwait and then click on an area to see Snaps taken there. So want to check out the parties on Kubbar on the weekend? Just click on Kubbar, want to see if the Marina Mall to Scientific Center walkway is busy? Click on any part of that walkway. It’s a great feature I wish Instagram had. Firefighters tend to use Snapchat a lot, even during an active fire so whenever there is a big fire somewhere, I just find the location on Snapchat and then check out all the videos they’ve taken.

On Saturday morning for example as I was heading towards Avenues when I noticed a large plume of smoke coming from Shuwaikh. The first thing I did when I parked was to check out Snaps from that area. I ended up finding videos taken by Snapchat users of what looked like a warehouse that caught fire, but the firefighters had still not arrived by then. So I checked back again later in the day by then there were a whole bunch of videos taken by the firefighters that ranged from videos of their colleagues working on putting out the fire, to videos of them during rest breaks. One firefighter even filmed a petty cool and creepy-looking walkthrough of the warehouse after the fire had been put out that had a very Silent Hill vibe because he was walking around in complete darkness which just the flashlight lighting up different spots.

So if like me you like watching behind-the-scenes footage of fires, I guess kinda like a firefighters mini reality show, next time you see a large plume of smoke in the distance or hear about a large fire that took place, just open up Snapchat.