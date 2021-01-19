I actually liked this museum because it was old and had random things inside. Sadly doesn’t look like it’s going to reopen anytime soon and I wouldn’t be surprised if they demolished it so they can build something new and shiny. I’m trying to remember the last time I visited and it might have been 2004, back when I had Moblogging from Kuwait (before my Miskan blog, and I think before Qhate).

