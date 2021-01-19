I actually liked this museum because it was old and had random things inside. Sadly doesn’t look like it’s going to reopen anytime soon and I wouldn’t be surprised if they demolished it so they can build something new and shiny. I’m trying to remember the last time I visited and it might have been 2004, back when I had Moblogging from Kuwait (before my Miskan blog, and I think before Qhate).
For more photos of the current condition of the museum, click here.
Another example of Kuwait not taking care not upkeeping and zero maintenance. Real shame
I really want to see the first Kuwait Airways airplane up close, it absolutely sucks this has to happen
It was a pretty cool museum, used to visit it a lot in school. Absolutely not surpised, waiting for a new McDonald’s to take its place.
😂
3 months ago, Alanba newspaper published a statement by a senior official (Faisal Al-Magseed) in the Ministry of Education that he called for the immediate restoration of the museum. Some of its items are lent to Abdullah Alsalem Cultural Museum and Bait Al-Othman Museum and will return to the Educational Science Museum once the restoration is complete.
This is the link to the newspaper, which includes a brief history of the museum, its most famous items, and sections of the museum.
https://www.alanba.com.kw/ar/kuwait-news/education/1010446/13-12-2020-تعليمات-عاجلة-بإحياء-المتحف-العلمي-بعد-عاما-الإهمال/