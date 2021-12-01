Looks like eVisa’s are finally being issued again. According to the US Embassy website, Kuwait has announced that people of certain nationalities who would like to travel to Kuwait can apply for a visa electronically (e-Visa) through the Ministry of Interior’s website. There are some requirements:

you need to be vaccinated

you need to have proof of vaccination

you need to register in the Immune app

But, it seems they’ve also placed a limit on how many eVisa’s can be issued. I’m trying to issue one for my mum but whenever I want to start the process I get the error “We have reached the maximum limit of visa applications, please try again later.” If you’ve successfully managed to apply for an eVisa, let us know in the comments.