Looks like eVisa’s are finally being issued again. According to the US Embassy website, Kuwait has announced that people of certain nationalities who would like to travel to Kuwait can apply for a visa electronically (e-Visa) through the Ministry of Interior’s website. There are some requirements:
- you need to be vaccinated
- you need to have proof of vaccination
- you need to register in the Immune app
But, it seems they’ve also placed a limit on how many eVisa’s can be issued. I’m trying to issue one for my mum but whenever I want to start the process I get the error “We have reached the maximum limit of visa applications, please try again later.” If you’ve successfully managed to apply for an eVisa, let us know in the comments.
My friend got it last week, and indeed it was just a one lucky minute for him.
Try the website starting 12 past midnight and you will get through…
My in laws managed yesterday but they were checking constantly;
Does anyone know if they’re issuing visas for Lebanese citizens?
Lebanese never could apply for evisas
My uncle managed to get the e-visa, and my grandparents’ application went through after a lot of attempts.
You need to check very regularly, it opens for a minute and closes the next. I managed to get 2 e-visas issued
I just kept refreshing the portal and eventually it allowed me to sign up and it got issues 2 days later :) mu advise is to keep refreshing every 30 mins or so and you will eventually get a slot to apply.
Does anyone know if incoming passengers to Kuwait with a visa need to register on the Mosafer site, or is that done with? Is it just the Immune app they need to download? Any other entry requirements they should know about?
First get a PCR test within 72 hours of your flight to Kuwait to be able to board flight.
Second download Immune application and upload your vaccination certificates (vaccines must be approved in Kuwait = Pfizer, AstraZeneca, J&J and Moderna)
Third – download Shlonik Application when you arrive in Kuwait – If you arrive at T4 Kuwait Airways, do your PCR at airport – If you arrive at old airport, go straight and do your PCR test like in Jarallah Clinic so that you do not get quarantined at home for the full 6 days.
I got it done a few days ago. The more complicated part seems to be with the next step; certifying your vaccine and registering on Immune with your passport and email. Has anyone succeeded? I keep getting “passport not registered” when trying to register on immune.