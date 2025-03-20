The World Happiness Report 2025 is out and Kuwait has dropped out of the top 20 list. Last year, Kuwait was the 13th happiest country in the world, but this year, it has dropped to 30th. I think the lowest Kuwait ever ranked was 48, while 30-34 is where it usually ranks. Last year was the highest spot Kuwait ever hit but sadly it didn’t last long.
The results are based on surveys from people in more than 140 countries who are answering questions regarding their overall satisfaction with their lives. The study also takes into account six key variables including GDP per capita, social support, healthy life expectancy, freedom, generosity and corruption.
The top three happiest countries in the world haven’t changed since last year. It’s still:
1- Finland
2- Denmark
3- Iceland
The happiest country in the Gulf is UAE coming in 21st place. For the full report, click here.
3 replies on “Kuwait No Longer Among the Top 20 Happiest Places”
gasp……what……no way……lies…..lies i tell ya!
I wonder why so many people are leaving. Oh wait, this report may uncover some reasons why. God bless Kuwait with money, but then isn’t the saying goes …. money brings happiness? Now that would be a good paper for someone to write and use Kuwait as a case study.
Lol what a bogus article, there is no way Kuwait isnt the happiest place in the world. I mean just look around you, look at how happy everybody looks.
heaven on earth i tell ya, if you have a valid residency, you are the chosen one.