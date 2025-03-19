Nasco – The Premium Lifestyle Destination

I visited Nasco a few months ago while looking for the local USM dealer because I needed a console for my living room TV. USM is a modular furniture brand you’d probably recognize if you saw it since it’s fairly popular and has a unique look. When I visited back in October, they had unofficially opened their new location, but since then, they finally held their official inauguration.

The new Nasco showroom has a sleek, premium aesthetic with high ceilings and diverse spaces. The building interestingly was originally a glass factory before being repurposed into a multi-brand showroom, designed by Flaviano Capriotti Architetti. The Nasco building also houses Gourmet Grocers, which I previously posted about. Gourmet Grocers is a high-end boutique offering a curated selection of premium gourmet products to quality-focused customers.

My favorite part of the building though is the area they call The Pavilion. It’s a bright inner courtyard infused with greenery that creates a seamless connection between architecture and nature.

Inside, the showroom is divided into two main areas, the Poliform showroom and the Nasco Interiors showroom. The Poliform showroom features the brand’s latest collections, from sleek kitchen units to sophisticated wardrobe systems, while the Nasco Interiors showroom offers a curated selection of luxury brands, including: SieMatic, Meridiani, Bellavista Collection, USM, de Le Cuona, Oluce, along with a wide array of textiles and fabrics.

The showroom is more than just a display—it’s an inspiration hub, demonstrating how these elements come together to create stylish, cohesive interiors for a range of tastes.

For context, Nasco Group has been around for over 30 years, operating in Kuwait and the UAE. They’re well-known for exclusively distributing premium lifestyle products across home interiors, gourmet foods, and even brands like Nestlé Nespresso.

The new Nasco building is located in Shuwaikh, on the same street as Ananas and Al Tilal Complex (Google Maps). They’re open Saturday to Wednesday from 9AM to 7PM and on Thursday from 9AM to 5PM. For more information, head to @nasco.group, @nascointeriors, and @gourmetgrocers.