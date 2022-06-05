Over the weekend the US Embassy in Kuwait posted a message by President Joe Biden in support of Pride Month and as you can imagine, that didn’t go well.

As of this post, there are over 21,000 comments under that Instagram post with the majority of people being really upset about it. The story was picked up by the international press and is now making its way around the Internet.

I was curious about whether the US Embassy in other Arab countries also posted a similar message supporting Pride Month, and if they did, what kind of reaction people had to it. Below are two lists, one relating to Instagram posts and another relating to Twitter:

US Embassies Pride Post on Instagram

US Embassy in Bahrain – Yes (633 Likes – 4.8K Comments)

US Embassy in Egypt – No

US Embassy in Jordan – No

US Embassy in Kuwait – Yes (2,930 Likes – 21.8K Comments)

US Embassy in KSA – No

US Embassy in Lebanon – No

US Embassy in Qatar – No

US Embassy in the UAE – Yes (609 Likes – 1K Comments)

US Embassies Pride Post on Twitter

US Embassy in Bahrain – Yes and Banner (18 Likes – 73 Comments)

US Embassy in Egypt – No

US Embassy in Jordan – No

US Embassy in Kuwait – Yes (1,009 Likes – 2.3K Comments)

US Embassy in KSA – Yes (560 Likes – 1K Comments)

US Embassy in Lebanon – Yes Retweet (39 Likes – 99 Comments)

US Embassy in Qatar – No

US Embassy in the UAE – Yes (41 Likes – 156 Comments)

A few interesting things. Firstly this wasn’t a universal message posted on all the embassies’ social media accounts. The US Embassy in Bahrain went a step further and replaced its Twitter banner with a Pride Month one. Finally, one thing is pretty apparent from the lists above, Kuwait’s social media response completely shattered the other Arab countries when it came to comments and likes. I’m now curious to see what’s going to happen next if the US Embassy doesn’t remove the post, are we going to boycott US products? Doubt it.