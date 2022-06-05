Late last week I ended up upgrading my coffee machine and grinder from a Rocket Appartamento and Faustino grinder, to a La Marzocco Linea Mini with a Mahlkönig X54 grinder.
I’ll post a review once I spend a lot more time with the machine but for now, if you’re looking to upgrade your coffee machine, I’m selling my previous setup with some accessories. Here is the link to the classifieds page.
Daymn son.. congrats.. Maybe u get the rest of us a cool discount for the Linea using a MARK248AM code discount?? :)
Looking forward to the review.
not a bad idea! well not just the linea but for any other coffee product they have on their store as well.
Congrats, the last machine you will ever need. good choice and looks so Retro plus after sales are amazing
Hey did you get the slayer mod for it?
Was it worth the upgrade?
Not yet since I’m still learning how to get the best of the machine still, the Rocket was much more forgiving with my bad coffee-making skills…