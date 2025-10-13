A couple of days ago, Boulevard World in Riyadh opened to the public as part of Riyadh Season. Boulevard World (or BLVD World) is located right next to BLVD City, another large entertainment zone. The venue features replicas of iconic landmarks from several countries, and this year they’ve added three new zones: Indonesia, Korea, and Kuwait.
The Kuwait zone features replicas of the Kuwait Towers, Seef Palace with its clock tower, and a large dhow. It also includes restaurants serving authentic Kuwaiti food, along with traditional arts and live performances.
If you’ve never been to BLVD World or City, you really should. I’ve been three times, and each time it was bigger than the year before. It’s a gigantic world that feels a bit like Universal Studios or Disneyland. Riyadh is also always a fun road trip if you want to drive down.
From Kuwait to Riyadh 🇰🇼❤️
Authentic Kuwaiti food, traditional arts,
and live performances are waiting for you at the Kuwait Zone inside Blvd World 🌏
Book your tickets now
— TURKI ALALSHIKH (@Turki_alalshikh) October 11, 2025
Photos are from @addadruh.
9 replies on “Kuwait Zone at Saudi’s BLVD World”
Cool creative idea. Hope i didnt let me my fans down by not trolling this time.
🙁
There is no multiple-entry visit visa available for certain nationalities. GCC residents can, however, view them on YouTube or tiktok
No idea what you are talking about
is this seasonal or all year round?
Winter season only
Isn’t this just another Global Village?
depends, what is global village?
Global Village (Dubai) is where BLVD got the idea from. The former is unbeatable. Others might be bigger but everyone that’s been to both always say Global Village is far superior. They’ve been at it since 1997 so makes sense but post Covid is when I & I guess most of the World knew about it. I had cousins flying down from the U.S. who told me about it, which I think is odd. I went in 2024 for the first time then again this year.
Little World Kuwait started here just last year & well, we have decades to go before it can even compete with either.