Kuwait Zone at Saudi’s BLVD World

A couple of days ago, Boulevard World in Riyadh opened to the public as part of Riyadh Season. Boulevard World (or BLVD World) is located right next to BLVD City, another large entertainment zone. The venue features replicas of iconic landmarks from several countries, and this year they’ve added three new zones: Indonesia, Korea, and Kuwait.

The Kuwait zone features replicas of the Kuwait Towers, Seef Palace with its clock tower, and a large dhow. It also includes restaurants serving authentic Kuwaiti food, along with traditional arts and live performances.

If you’ve never been to BLVD World or City, you really should. I’ve been three times, and each time it was bigger than the year before. It’s a gigantic world that feels a bit like Universal Studios or Disneyland. Riyadh is also always a fun road trip if you want to drive down.

From Kuwait to Riyadh 🇰🇼❤️

Authentic Kuwaiti food, traditional arts,

and live performances are waiting for you at the Kuwait Zone inside Blvd World 🌏 Book your tickets nowhttps://t.co/zvz6LyRkSL#BigTime#RiyadhSeason pic.twitter.com/kMANvQx4vy — TURKI ALALSHIKH (@Turki_alalshikh) October 11, 2025

Photos are from @addadruh.