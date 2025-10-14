Finally, I’ve been waiting for this to happen since Aramex acquired MyUS. One of the benefits to using MyUS over Shop&Ship was that they were based in Florida which meant we didn’t have to pay a sales tax. Awhile ago I got an email from Shop&Ship letting me know they’ve now changed their US mailbox address from being based in New York to now being based in Florida. This means any shipments sent to your Shop&Ship US address will no longer be taxed.
I wonder if Amazon offering free shipping to Kuwait was the reason they decided to finally shift from NY to Florida.
The new address is now:
Name: Firstname Lastname
Address Line 1: 4297 Express Lane, Sarasota
Address Line 2: Your S&S Mailbox Number
City: Sarasota
State: Florida
Country: United States
Zip Code: 34249-2602
Phone: 9413262501
You should update your address immediately.
2 replies on “Shop&Ship is now tax free!”
it irks me that I had to find out here instead of getting an official notif from them lmao.
I just checked and yeah my address is now FL. Come on S&S, give us a heads up!
Now lets see if they still slash our packages with razors like their shitty NY branch.
MyUS does a really good job in not damaging our packages even though ther are same aramex company lol
I’ve quit using NY Aramex since 2 years. Will give this FL branch a try.