Shop&Ship is now tax free!

Finally, I’ve been waiting for this to happen since Aramex acquired MyUS. One of the benefits to using MyUS over Shop&Ship was that they were based in Florida which meant we didn’t have to pay a sales tax. Awhile ago I got an email from Shop&Ship letting me know they’ve now changed their US mailbox address from being based in New York to now being based in Florida. This means any shipments sent to your Shop&Ship US address will no longer be taxed.

I wonder if Amazon offering free shipping to Kuwait was the reason they decided to finally shift from NY to Florida.

The new address is now:

Name: Firstname Lastname

Address Line 1: 4297 Express Lane, Sarasota

Address Line 2: Your S&S Mailbox Number

City: Sarasota

State: Florida

Country: United States

Zip Code: 34249-2602

Phone: 9413262501

You should update your address immediately.