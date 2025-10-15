Pet Friendly Spots Around Kuwait

With winter approaching, it’s finally cool enough to take your pets outdoors without worrying about the heat. That’s why I put together a guide of pet-friendly spots, from coffee shops to parks, with the help of @mocha.i.am, who inspired me to make this post. If you know of more pet-friendly spots, mention them in the comments.

Cafes & Restaurants – Indoors

Masaha 13

Sluggish

Cafess & Restaurants – Outdoors

Back Burner – SVN

Baked

Barasti

Broskis

Da Gusto

Earth Roastery – Bida’a

Gia – Salmiya (Temporarily Closed)

Joe & the Juice – Salmiya

Masaha 13

Okan Coffee House

Seoulian

Speak Coffee Roaster

The Sandwich Shop

Parks

Shuwaikh Park – Popular on Friday & Saturday Mornings

Hotels

The K Hotel