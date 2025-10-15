Pet Friendly Spots Around Kuwait

With winter approaching, it’s finally cool enough to take your pets outdoors without worrying about the heat. That’s why I put together a guide of pet-friendly spots, from coffee shops to parks, with the help of @mocha.i.am, who inspired me to make this post. If you know of more pet-friendly spots, mention them in the comments.
Cafes & Restaurants – Indoors
Masaha 13
Sluggish
Cafess & Restaurants – Outdoors
Back Burner – SVN
Baked
Barasti
Broskis
Da Gusto
Earth Roastery – Bida’a
Gia – Salmiya (Temporarily Closed)
Joe & the Juice – Salmiya
Okan Coffee House
Seoulian
Speak Coffee Roaster
The Sandwich Shop
Parks
Shuwaikh Park – Popular on Friday & Saturday Mornings
Hotels
The K Hotel