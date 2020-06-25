The Ministry of Interior have updated their eServices platform and I think it looks great! The new site is smoother and faster than the previous version and also works really well on mobile devices. Check it out here.
Does anyone know what the reference number is I’m trying to sign up as a citizen from USA?
Thanx,
Where does it ask you for a reference number?
https://imgur.com/jYqW937
It definitely asks for it, can’t upload the snapshot here
can you upload it to imgur.com? Cuz i already have an account so can’t create another one.
Go to https://www.moi.gov.kw/main/ and at the bottom of the page look for blue icon resembling a Civil ID with # sign surrounded by 2 circle arrows on the upper-left corner. Once you select it , you have to enter the Civil ID number, Passport Number & exp date and you`ll get the Ref number.
here`s a screenshot to it: https://imgur.com/LzudOtR
I got mine from the traffic fine check- if you open yours you’ll see a 9 digit number.
After you try to sign up when you select USA as nationally?
with no explanation
oh just tried it and i see it. the reference number is in your passport on your residency sticker (you’ll see “Reference” written). it’s your residency number.
Just realized they no longer put anything in your passport when you renew your visa.
Will have to look when I get home. but That is what I think nothing in passport anymore.
Thanx should be on civil id as well
i just checked my civil id and my residency number isn’t on it.
there is an app for MOI, I haveen using it for years, it looks outdated but it’s ok for using it on the phone
