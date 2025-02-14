The 7 Most Powerful Women in Kuwait (2025)

Last night Forbes Middle East revealed their annual list of Middle East’s 100 Most Powerful Businesswomen and 7 businesswomen from Kuwait made the list for 2025. Similar to last year, what is really impressive is that 3 of the top 5 most powerful businesswomen are Kuwaiti.
Here are the most powerful women in Kuwait:
2. Shaikha Khaled Al Bahar
National Bank of Kuwait Group (NBK Group)
4. Wadha Ahmad Al-Khateeb
Kuwait National Petroleum Company (KNPC)
5. Dana Nasser Al Sabah
Kuwait Projects Company (Holding) – KIPCO
17. Nadia Bader Al-Hajji
Petrochemical Industries Company (PIC)
22. Henadi Al-Saleh
Agility
54. Elham Mahfouz
Commercial Bank of Kuwait (Al-Tijari)
58. Donna Sultan
KEO International Consultants
Forbes considered the following when creating their list:
• The impact that the leader has had on the region and the markets that she serves.
• The achievements and performance of the leader during the last year.
• Their role within the company.
• The size of the business in terms of revenues, assets, AUM, market capitalization, and number of employees.
• Sustainability and CSR initiatives.
• Years of industry experience and the time the leader has served in their current role.
• The other roles they currently hold.
• Leaders of family businesses were excluded.
For the full top 100 list, click here.