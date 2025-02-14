The 7 Most Powerful Women in Kuwait (2025)

Last night Forbes Middle East revealed their annual list of Middle East’s 100 Most Powerful Businesswomen and 7 businesswomen from Kuwait made the list for 2025. Similar to last year, what is really impressive is that 3 of the top 5 most powerful businesswomen are Kuwaiti.

Here are the most powerful women in Kuwait:

2. Shaikha Khaled Al Bahar

National Bank of Kuwait Group (NBK Group)

4. Wadha Ahmad Al-Khateeb

Kuwait National Petroleum Company (KNPC)

5. Dana Nasser Al Sabah

Kuwait Projects Company (Holding) – KIPCO

17. Nadia Bader Al-Hajji

Petrochemical Industries Company (PIC)

22. Henadi Al-Saleh

Agility

54. Elham Mahfouz

Commercial Bank of Kuwait (Al-Tijari)

58. Donna Sultan

KEO International Consultants

Forbes considered the following when creating their list:

• The impact that the leader has had on the region and the markets that she serves.

• The achievements and performance of the leader during the last year.

• Their role within the company.

• The size of the business in terms of revenues, assets, AUM, market capitalization, and number of employees.

• Sustainability and CSR initiatives.

• Years of industry experience and the time the leader has served in their current role.

• The other roles they currently hold.

• Leaders of family businesses were excluded.

For the full top 100 list, click here.