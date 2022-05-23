One of the guys at my office just shot this pretty cool timelapse of the dust storm hitting the city. We had a great view since our office looks out at the sea so we saw the storm coming from the North. Check it out below.
Shot by @Oa4_
One of the guys at my office just shot this pretty cool timelapse of the dust storm hitting the city. We had a great view since our office looks out at the sea so we saw the storm coming from the North. Check it out below.
Shot by @Oa4_
Uffff the sandstorms are getting nastier and more frequent
Reminds me of the dust storm from 2010 when day turned into night in seconds!
Dude I remember this, it was insane and so thicc.
It’s all so macabre!
Sandstorms are ruinous for asthmatics, children and seniors but if you are ensconced in the security and privacy of your chalet or villa, you could not ask for better weather for love making.
no matter whatever the weather is. Private companies will still want you to come to work. irrespective if your allergic or have asthma. requesting to leave early because of the storm was a big sin. Companies think we make excuses. also stingy at times giving public holidays.
lol, i think we’re in the same firm
yes and when asked WFH, they be like dont make an excuse.
SO glad i dont live there anymore to endure those storms. Allergic to dust & i would get sick all the time. Nothing better than getting your new auto sand blasted all the time.