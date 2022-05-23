Staged in Kuwait, the popular local English community theatre group is ending its tenth season with a warm and wonderful production of the smash-hit musical, “Mamma Mia!”.

Packed with ABBA hits, Mamma Mia! promises to leave you with a smile on your face. The musical is going to be fun and will be taking place over 6 days with tickets starting at KD7.5. The first performance is this coming Thursday so you need to hurry and book now since they’re close to being sold out.

If you’re interested, here is the link.