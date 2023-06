“ABC’s of Kuwait” is a new alphabetical rhyming book about Kuwait which I picked up before my vacation at the Ecru Pop Up. It’s written by Bibi Salem Al-Sabah and illustrated by Nada Dalloul and it’s a book for both children and adults alike. Every spread is a different letter with multiple words and tidbits relating to Kuwait.

If you’re interested to pick up a copy the price is KD8 and the book is available online here but also at @cycokw @little_bees_books @lildreamerskw