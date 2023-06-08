The movies below are now showing at Cinescape, Grand Cinemas and VOX:
New This Weekend:
About My Father (6.1)
Last Sentinel (5.0)
Transformers: Rise of the Beasts (6.5)
Other Movies Showing:
Book Club: The Next Chapter (5.6)
Fast X (6.2)
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (8.3)
Guy Ritchie’s the Covenant (8.5)
John Wick: Chapter 4 (8.2)
Just Super (6.4)
Ride On (7.2)
Sisu (7.0)
The Boogeyman (6.2)
The Little Mermaid (7.2)
The Pope’s Exorcist (6.1)
The Super Mario Bros. Movie (7.4
The classic films below are currently showing at the 1954 Film House:
Cast Away – 2000 (7.8)
Tarzan – 1999 (7.3)
The numbers in brackets refer to the IMDB rating at the time of publishing.
3 replies on “Movies Showing in Kuwait this Weekend”
Movie recommendations:
– Sightseers (2012)
– Monos (2019)
– The Outpost (2019) amazing, full of action, war movie
TV shows I’m watching:
– The Clearing (2023)
– Spy/Master (2023)
– The Idol (2023) only one episode aired. Might be disturbing to some. I’m hooked
Movie recommendations
ROMA
Coda
Death of a Princess
12 Angry Men- a cult classic.
TV shows worth a look
Physical
Shantaram
Wanda Sykes Not Normal
Just watched Bullet Train, it was really great