Not a lot happening this weekend but there is a good variety of different things. check out the list below and let me know if I missed anything.
Thursday, June 8
Musical: Chicago
IFK Movie Night
The Avenues Summer Edition
Musical Meshk
Friday, June 9
Musical: Chicago
Brahms and Mozart Performance
The Avenues Summer Edition
Saturday, June 10
Musical: Chicago
Jam Session 3.0
The Avenues Summer Edition
Storytelling: Ambition
Wejha Summer Bazaar
Ladies Island Trip
Exhibitions:
A Retrospective by Amin Mahfouz
Recollections by Deema Alghunaim
2 replies on “Things to do in Kuwait this Weekend”
Any special places/events that will screen the Champions League final June 10th 10:00 PM ?
i think i saw something on cinescape website