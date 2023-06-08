Categories
Things to do in Kuwait this Weekend

Not a lot happening this weekend but there is a good variety of different things. check out the list below and let me know if I missed anything.

Thursday, June 8
Musical: Chicago
IFK Movie Night
The Avenues Summer Edition
Musical Meshk

Friday, June 9
Musical: Chicago
Brahms and Mozart Performance
The Avenues Summer Edition

Saturday, June 10
Musical: Chicago
Jam Session 3.0
The Avenues Summer Edition
Storytelling: Ambition
Wejha Summer Bazaar
Ladies Island Trip

Exhibitions:
A Retrospective by Amin Mahfouz
Recollections by Deema Alghunaim

