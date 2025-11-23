Search the Books at the Kuwait Book Fair

A friend of mine shared this link with me which is basically a search engine for all the books available at the book fair. I’m actually surprised that it exists because not only will it tell you if the book is at the book fair, it can also let you know which hall, which stall and the price.
That’s super cool, check it out here.
Thanks Forzaq8!
Hi. The link doesn’t work
I just tried it and it works
Yeah, the link doesn’t work for me neither.
Refresh if you’re getting the cloudflare error their server is just overloaded I think
Switch off your vpn and it will work