Thanksgiving is coming up so I put together two lists: one for restaurants serving Thanksgiving dinner, and another for spots offering Thanksgiving meals to take home.
This year there are a bit more places offering dine in, but in case I missed a spot just let me know in the comments.
Dine In
Crowne Plaza
Rib Eye Steak House – KD 14 per person
Holiday Inn & Suites
Al Diwan Terrace – KD 13.9 per person
Park Inn By Radisson
Al Maha Restaurant – KD 10 per person
Radisson Blu Hotel
Al Bustan Restaurant – KD 19.5 per person
Symphony Style Hotel
Cucina Restaurant – KD 18 per person
Waldorf Astoria
AVA Restaurant – KD 26 per person
To Order
Baker & Spice
Four Seasons Hotel
Madison & Heig
Holiday Inn & Suites
Oak and Smoke
Paul
Radisson Blu Hotel
Santolina at SVN
Sawsan
Symphony Style Hotel
The St. Regis
Photo from Four Seasons Hotel
3 replies on “Thanksgiving Dinners in Kuwait (2025 Edition)”
Haram
What about Sultan Center? They usually offered some Thanksgiving food.
There wasn’t anything on their Instagram when I checked