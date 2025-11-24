Categories
Thanksgiving Dinners in Kuwait (2025 Edition)

Thanksgiving is coming up so I put together two lists: one for restaurants serving Thanksgiving dinner, and another for spots offering Thanksgiving meals to take home.

This year there are a bit more places offering dine in, but in case I missed a spot just let me know in the comments.

Dine In

Crowne Plaza
Rib Eye Steak House – KD 14 per person

Holiday Inn & Suites
Al Diwan Terrace – KD 13.9 per person

Park Inn By Radisson
Al Maha Restaurant – KD 10 per person

Radisson Blu Hotel
Al Bustan Restaurant – KD 19.5 per person

Symphony Style Hotel
Cucina Restaurant – KD 18 per person

Waldorf Astoria
AVA Restaurant – KD 26 per person

To Order

Baker & Spice
Four Seasons Hotel
Madison & Heig
Holiday Inn & Suites
Oak and Smoke
Paul
Radisson Blu Hotel
Santolina at SVN
Sawsan
Symphony Style Hotel
The St. Regis

Photo from Four Seasons Hotel

