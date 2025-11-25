Leica Opens First Store in Kuwait at 360 Mall

Yesterday Leica officially opened its first store in Kuwait at 360 Mall. The shop is located in the original phase of the mall near the fountain outside Bloomingdales. It’s a small space that looks like a pop-up, but I think it works really well for them. The photographer Jassim Ahmed Almuhanna (@jassimpix) took some cool photos during the opening, which I’ve shared on Instagram.

Boushahri Group were the local Leica dealers previously but the brand is now with the Qatari luxury group Ali Bin Ali. The store is open daily from 10AM to 10PM and until 11PM on weekends. @leicastorekwt