Mr Baker’s New Tea Cake Collection

Mr Baker is probably everyone’s favorite cake shop brand. I personally love their eclairs and tend to have them a couple of times a month when we get Mr Baker cakes for Friday lunch. Last week they shared with me their new Tea Cake collection with a campaign inspired by Alice in Wonderland.

The idea behind the collection is to make tea time feel a bit more magical. They’ve created over ten different “Tea Cake families,” each one built around a specific origin or purpose. The traditional family includes the classics we all grew up with in Kuwait like Rahash and Girs Ogaili, while the international family features cakes inspired by favorites from around the world such as Victorian cake, honey cake, coconut and fudge.

Some of the families are more about convenience. The bites family is made up of smaller cakes for anyone who prefers lighter portions, while the Tea Cake Baskets are curated mini selections that work perfectly when you’re visiting a small group or hosting a quick gathering.

The whole collection is meant to give you options depending on what you’re in the mood for, whether you want something nostalgic, something international, or something easy to share.

You can order everything through their newly launched website with delivery across Kuwait, or pass by any of their shops and choose from the display. For more photos, head over to @mrbakerkwt