Off to Failaka for FIKAR

Later today I’m heading to Failaka for the first time since 1989 which is when the photo above was taken. I’m pretty excited since it’s been on my todo list for decades now but I kept putting it off mostly because I get sea sick and didn’t want to be on a boat for so long. But, a few months back I got accepted as a resident of season 3 at the Failaka Institute for Knowledge and Arts Research (FIKAR) and so I’m heading there today for my first stay. It’s a short one night stay for now just to get my bearings and then will head back for a longer visit. Already the whole process of getting there with my car was more complicated than I expected.

I was meant to be on the island from November 25 to 27 (Tuesday to Thursday). I initially contacted Ikarus Marine but turns out their car ferry is only available on weekends. I then got in touch with Joan Al Kuwait (KPTC) and they had daily ferries so decided to go with them. I was supposed to leave yesterday but yesterday’s ferry got canceled. So I moved my stay to 26 to 28 (Wednesday to Friday). When I went to book the ticket yesterday turns out they have daily ferries except for Friday. So now I’m just staying a night which is fine but yeah, if you want to head there with your car it’s a bit more complicated then it should be.

One interesting point. Ikarus doesn’t allow pets onboard while Joan do as long as they stay in the car. So if you want to take your dog to Failaka you can with the Joan ferry.

Anyway, if you’re curious about anything to do with Failaka let me know and I’ll try to get the answers for you.

On a side note, the only memory I have of the island involves the Philips Moving Sound walkman I had with me on the trip. The walkman has a speaker so you can listen to music with friends without headphones and I remember I was on small metal watch tower of a sort listening to music with the walkman with a couple of friends who were on the trip with me. I have four of those walkmans (don’t ask) and so gonna have to take one with me and try to find that spot on Failaka if it’s still there.