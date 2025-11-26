Kuwait approves long-term residency up to 15 years

I just read on gulfnews.com that expats are now eligible up to 15 years. The 15 years requires expats to be investors and although they don’t mention the details I’d imagine it’s not for us normal folks. But, the article also mentions that certain expats can receive up to 10 years residency. The article doesn’t mention how just the following:

Up to 10 years for select categories

While standard residency permits may be issued for a maximum of five years, the regulations allow certain groups of expatriates to receive residency of up to 10 years, subject to meeting specific conditions set by the authorities.

Does anyone know what the conditions are to get the 10 year visa? Link