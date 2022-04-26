There is a guy in Kuwait who imports motorbikes from Japan and he has a bunch of Honda Ruckus bikes for sale. I always found the Ruckus to be a very cool and funky-looking bike but they don’t bring them to Kuwait. He’s selling them for 450KD each which is way below retail so they’re probably not brand new. He also has some Honda Monkey’s although I’m not sure how much he’s selling those for since I didn’t ask but they’re also fun-looking little bikes.

The Ruckus is not an electric bike by the way, it’s a proper 50cc scooter and at 450KD it seems like a pretty good deal. If you want one, check out his Instagram @q8_motorcycle. He also has some other interesting bikes for sale.