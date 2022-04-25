A few days ago Saudi Arabia banned the movie “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” for including an LGBTQ character called America Chavez. Some news sites published that Kuwait had also banned the movie but according to Cinescape, that still hasn’t happened. When I asked them for confirmation on the ban for my post they responded with the following message:
We have no knowledge of the mentioned
Kuwait’s Ministry of Information censors all movies / set age ratings / cut scenes / ban movies
Not Cinescape, we’re waiting for the ministry’s official decision regarding the movie during their working hours, from Sunday to Thursday
Thank you for contacting us
So although Kuwait will most likely follow the footsteps of Saudi and ban the movie, as of right now it isn’t official yet and the movie is still listed on the Cinescape coming soon page.
The movie has also been banned in Egypt.
Imagine having a nation with its own laws and legislation!
lol, you have a vivid imagination, do you mean that nations can have laws and legistlations that don’t align with western and liberal “values”?
I wonder why the delay? Is it because they were investigating the morality of video games earlier this month and got distracted??
probably cuz its ramadan and everyone is chilling
*in Hawkeye’s voice* : don’t do that, don’t give me hope.
Sin-escape
Imagine willing to ruin hours and a crazy budget going through something meant for entertainment over an LGBT character. Fun fact: LGBT people exist in the middle east and have always did so.
Soft power. Go educate yourself about it
So what if they want to celebrate the LGBT community? I mean there is alcohol in movies but those scenes aren’t cut out?
There are people that wear cloths that we would not even think of wearing the middle east yet they don’t cut those scenes. I mean ffs you can watch whatever you want on the internet these day. So cutting all those scenes is just pointless.
Banning a movie because they want to celebrate something in their culture that we don’t doesn’t mean they are aiming for “soft power” it means they are representing factions of their society.
Culture? Right. You mean capitalism at its finest
Representing? Rriight.. You mean shoving degrading idealogies in the name of freedom. Divide and conquer, that’s why everyone feels the need to be represented everywhere!
Not expecting to change your mind, but freedom of information access doesn’t equal mainstream media in the public eye, think “Al-Haram street” TV show that generated the most controversy any “Kuwaiti” drama has garnered before. Tell me how is that show representative? Those individuals are outliers, they don’t confirm to society. I know the notion of a mosiac society / culture sounds very appealing and all.. But what for? To aspire for the acceptance of the western eye? And at what price? Our own identity and culture that is as is slowly fading and altering?
Why do you say your your identity/culture is fading? Both LGBT acceptance and our culture can co-exist. It doesn’t have to be one or the other. And I’m sure there’s more to your identity than being anti-LGBT.
An even Funnier fact: Pedophiles also exist, is that a justification to normalise them in mainstream entertainment?
Did you compare pedophilia to the LGBTQ Community?
One has two consenting adults being in a relationship, the other is an adult taking advantage of a minor (not consensual).
Get your head out of the gutter.
But its fine to destroy the following:
meaning of a functional family
Meaning of women hood
Meaning of masculinity
While glorifying, most importantly, sex! Because it’s all about what I do on my free time that define my entire life! Hedonism at its finest
Yet another fun fact, pedos already have a movement but it’s yet to surface.. Guess they’re funding more institutions to bring a medical excuse on how its a natural incurable disease that you’re born with
You’re avoiding the question, consensuality has nothing to do with it, consensuality is just one parameter that can go both ways in both cases, you’re -perhaps unintentionally- establishing a slippery slope or throwing a red herring.
If anything your answer shows that you don’t have the least amount of knowledge to talk about the subject matter, BOTH are mental issues that need to be resolved, and we refuse to normalize them BOTH, so it’s not our head that is in the gutter.
We say this out of pity, not hatred, sodomite sexual orientation alone is a mental issue, and acting upon it is the sin and/or crime depending on where you live.
And when it comes to LGBTQ, the issue has to be deconstructed to be properly analysed, the T, for example, stands for a mental issue that is a subset of Sexual Dysphoria, which needs to be treated not normalised, and the G goes hand in hand with many MANY severe gastrointestinal diseases and STDs, which again, needs to be prevented, not normalised.
And by the way, guess who also takes advantage of minors and directly takes their ‘consent’ to permanently and irreversibly mutilate their genitals? I’ll let you guess the answer alone, you don’t have the moral high ground when talking about defending minors.
I’ll save myself the discomfort of making this comment any longer because consequently, it could be much more degusting too, talking to someone who defends sodomites and people suffering from Sexual Dysmorphia.
You’re lucky that you live in a nation that doesn’t suffer from Leftist fearmongering, yet you seem to have a severe case of the Netflix, we’re lucky that people like that can receive proper treatment here.
Fyi, the “S” can also cause STDs.
You did not just compare LGBTQ to Pedophiles!
Pedophiles are those who have 6 with children right? It is illegal and unwanted because the approval of that action “6” is not from both sides, AND one side is under age.
But LGBTQ have 6eual preferences and it’s different, both sides are adults, both sides are mature, both sides wanted it. Clear? So, do not compare this to that please