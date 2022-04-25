A few days ago Saudi Arabia banned the movie “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” for including an LGBTQ character called America Chavez. Some news sites published that Kuwait had also banned the movie but according to Cinescape, that still hasn’t happened. When I asked them for confirmation on the ban for my post they responded with the following message:

We have no knowledge of the mentioned Kuwait’s Ministry of Information censors all movies / set age ratings / cut scenes / ban movies Not Cinescape, we’re waiting for the ministry’s official decision regarding the movie during their working hours, from Sunday to Thursday Thank you for contacting us

So although Kuwait will most likely follow the footsteps of Saudi and ban the movie, as of right now it isn’t official yet and the movie is still listed on the Cinescape coming soon page.