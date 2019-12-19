

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

The movies below are now showing at Cinescape, Grand Cinemas and VOX:

New This Weekend:

Bombshell (5.7)

Go Fish (5.1)

I See You (6.5)

Into the Ashes (6.3)

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (6.6)

The Legend of the Christmas Witch (4.7)

Other Movies Showing Now:

21 Bridges (5.7)

Ford v Ferrari (Le Mans 66) (8.3)

Frozen II (7.1)

Jumanji: The Next Level (7.0)

Knives Out (7.9)

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil (7.0)

Playing with Fire (5.1)

The Addams Family (5.8)

The movies below are also now showing at the Scientific Center IMAX theater:

IMAX Movies Showing Now:

Amazon Adventure 3D (6.6)

Backyard Wilderness 3D (8.4)

Turtle Odyssey (7.7)

Volcanoes 3D (6.6)