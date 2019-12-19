Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
The movies below are now showing at Cinescape, Grand Cinemas and VOX:
New This Weekend:
Bombshell (5.7)
Go Fish (5.1)
I See You (6.5)
Into the Ashes (6.3)
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (6.6)
The Legend of the Christmas Witch (4.7)
Other Movies Showing Now:
21 Bridges (5.7)
Ford v Ferrari (Le Mans 66) (8.3)
Frozen II (7.1)
Jumanji: The Next Level (7.0)
Knives Out (7.9)
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil (7.0)
Playing with Fire (5.1)
The Addams Family (5.8)
The movies below are also now showing at the Scientific Center IMAX theater:
IMAX Movies Showing Now:
Amazon Adventure 3D (6.6)
Backyard Wilderness 3D (8.4)
Turtle Odyssey (7.7)
Volcanoes 3D (6.6)
Numbers in brackets refer to the IMDB rating at time of publishing.
