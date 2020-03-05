

The Way Back

The movies below are now showing at Cinescape, Grand Cinemas and VOX:

New This Weekend:

The Assent (3.8)

The Way Back (9.2)

Oscar Winning Movies Back in Theaters:

1917 (3 Awards, 10 Nominations)

Little Women (1 Award, 6 Nominations)

Parasite (4 Awards, 6 Nominations)

Other Movies Showing Now:

After Midnight (5.3)

Bad Boys for Life (7.2)

Birds of Prey (6.9)

Brahms: The Boy II (5.9)

Dolittle (6.2)

Frozen II (7.1)

Jumanji: The Next Level (7.0)

Sonic the Hedgehog (7.2)

The Call of the Wild (7.1)

The Invisible Man (7.4)

VFW (6.3)

The movies below are also now showing at the Scientific Center IMAX theater:

IMAX Movies Showing Now:

Amazon Adventure 3D (6.6)

Backyard Wilderness 3D (8.4)

Turtle Odyssey (7.7)