The movies below are now showing at Cinescape, Grand Cinemas and VOX:
New This Weekend:
The Assent (3.8)
The Way Back (9.2)
Oscar Winning Movies Back in Theaters:
1917 (3 Awards, 10 Nominations)
Little Women (1 Award, 6 Nominations)
Parasite (4 Awards, 6 Nominations)
Other Movies Showing Now:
After Midnight (5.3)
Bad Boys for Life (7.2)
Birds of Prey (6.9)
Brahms: The Boy II (5.9)
Dolittle (6.2)
Frozen II (7.1)
Jumanji: The Next Level (7.0)
Sonic the Hedgehog (7.2)
The Call of the Wild (7.1)
The Invisible Man (7.4)
VFW (6.3)
The movies below are also now showing at the Scientific Center IMAX theater:
IMAX Movies Showing Now:
Amazon Adventure 3D (6.6)
Backyard Wilderness 3D (8.4)
Turtle Odyssey (7.7)
Numbers in brackets refer to the IMDB rating at time of publishing.
Are there people coming to the Theaters in the current situation? I remember one instance when I had taken a leave on a working day few years back (for some personal work) and then since I had finished my work decided to go for a movie. I was surprised to see that I was the only one in the theater but they still played the movie! It was nice to c that happen.