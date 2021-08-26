The movies below are now showing at Cinescape, Grand Cinemas and VOX:
New This Weekend:
Alone (6.2)
Candyman (6.2)
Ted Bundy: American Boogeyman (6.6)
The Night House (7.0)
The Protege (6.6)
Other Movies Showing Now:
A Quiet Place Part II (7.3)
Black Widow (6.8)
Cruella (7.4)
Escape Room: Tournament of Champions (6.1)
F9: The Fast Saga (5.2)
Free Guy (7.7)
Meander (5.8)
Reminiscence (7.4)
Rogue Hostage (3.1)
Snake Eyes (5.7)
Space Jam: A New Legacy (4.4)
The Green Knight (7.4)
The Suicide Squad (7.5)
Classic Movie Showing Now:
The Good, the Bad and the Ugly (8.8)
The films below are also now showing at the Scientific Center IMAX theater:
IMAX Movies Showing Now:
Antartica (N/A)
Backyard Wilderness 3D (7.7)
Turtle Odyssey (7.2)
Numbers in brackets refer to the IMDB rating at time of publishing.
