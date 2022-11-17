The movies below are now showing at Cinescape, Grand Cinemas and VOX:

New This Weekend:

Joker (2019) (Re-release) (8.4)

Lamborghini: The Man Behind the Legend (N/A)

Super Furball 2 (6.4)

The Bunker Game (3.5)

Other Movies Showing:

Black Adam (7.5)

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (7.4)

Boonie Bears: Back to Earth (5.9)

Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile (6.5)

Prey for the Devil (5.0)

Smile (6.6)

The System (3.6)

The Woman King (6.3)

The classic films below are currently showing at the 1954 Film House:

Classic Movies Showing:

The Shawshank Redemption (9.3)

The films below are also showing at the JACC Cinema:

Classic & Indie Films Showing:

Beirut Hold’em (6.1)

Numbers in brackets refer to the IMDB rating at the time of publishing.