Movies & TV Shows to Watch this Weekend

Curb Your Enthusiasm season 12 just started and the first episode was hilarious. It got me thinking about my top 5 funniest shows ever and I think Curb definitely makes the list which would look like this (in no particular order):

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia

Parks & Recreation

The Office (US)

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Seinfeld

If it was a top 10 list I’d squeeze Veep and Arrested Development into the list, maybe Lucky Louie, Malcolm in the Middle, Party Down, Master of None, Extras, and Eastbound and Down. Ok that would be a Top 13 list. I also feel like I’m forgetting a show.

This past week I also tried to watch “The Curse” but couldn’t get into it. I actually still have no idea what the show is, might have to try again later. I also started Griselda, I’m two episodes in and I like it so far.

Let us know in the comments if you’ve watched anything interesting this week.

Movies at the Cinemas

The movies below are now showing at the local cinemas:

New This Weekend:

Autumn and the Black Jaguar (6.7)

Force of Nature: The Dry 2 (7.2)

In the Land of Saints and Sinners (6.1)

Peter Five Eight (N/A)

Skeletons in the Closet (N/A)

Sorry, Charlie (5.4)

Other Movies Showing:

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom (6.0)

Argylle (6.2)

Cult Killer (5.3)

Migration (7.5)

No Way Up (5.3)

Riki Rhino (5.8)

The 100 Candles Game: The Last Possession (7.2)

The Beekeeper (6.8)

Wish (5.8)

Wonka (7.4)

The classic films below are currently showing at the 1954 Film House:

Titanic (7.9)