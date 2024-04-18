Movies & TV Shows to Watch this Weekend

Last weekend I binge watched the first season of Fallout on Amazon and it was very entertaining. I played the video game years ago when it first came out and so it was really cool to see it turned into a TV series. Fallout and The Last of Us are two shows that were based off a video game and turned out to be very good, I tried watching the series Halo but didn’t get into it, so now thinking of giving it another shot because of Fallout.

Let us know in the comments what you’ve been watching or planning to watch this weekend.

Movies at the Cinemas

The movies below are now showing at the local cinemas:

New This Week:

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire (6.5)

Heat (Classic/1995) (8.3)

Mothers’ Instinct (6.5)

The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare (7.1)

Other Movies Showing:

Dune: Part Two (8.8)

Kung Fu Panda 4 (6.4)

The Bricklayer (5.1)

The First Omen (6.9)