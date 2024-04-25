Movies & TV Shows to Watch this Weekend

This week I binged watch Manhunt on AppleTV+. Would not really recommend it, it’s good background TV but nothing really compelling. But I did like that it starred comedians Patton Oswalt and Matt Walsh (from VEEP) in serious roles.

I also watched the season finale for Shogun, such a great show. Since it’s on Hulu once I was done with that I decided to watch another new Hulu series called Under the Bridge. It was recommended by a reader and I’m hooked, but sadly it’s one episode a week and only 3 are out so far.

I’m also still watching Elsbeth, it’s actually entertaining and every episode stars a big celeb so it still has my thumbs up.

Shows I’ve abandoned: Bodies and 3 Body Problem.

Let us know in the comments what you’ve been watching this week or planning to watch this weekend.

Movies at the Cinemas

The movies below are now showing at the local cinemas:

New This Week:

Black Dragon (N/A)

Boy Kills World (6.7)

Butterfly Tale (5.8)

Civil War (7.6)

Other Movies Showing:

Dune: Part Two (8.8)

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire (6.5)

Heat (Classic/1995) (8.3)

Kung Fu Panda 4 (6.4)

The First Omen (6.9)

The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare (7.1)