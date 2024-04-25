This week I binged watch Manhunt on AppleTV+. Would not really recommend it, it’s good background TV but nothing really compelling. But I did like that it starred comedians Patton Oswalt and Matt Walsh (from VEEP) in serious roles.
I also watched the season finale for Shogun, such a great show. Since it’s on Hulu once I was done with that I decided to watch another new Hulu series called Under the Bridge. It was recommended by a reader and I’m hooked, but sadly it’s one episode a week and only 3 are out so far.
I’m also still watching Elsbeth, it’s actually entertaining and every episode stars a big celeb so it still has my thumbs up.
Shows I’ve abandoned: Bodies and 3 Body Problem.
Let us know in the comments what you’ve been watching this week or planning to watch this weekend.
Movies at the Cinemas
The movies below are now showing at the local cinemas:
New This Week:
Black Dragon (N/A)
Boy Kills World (6.7)
Butterfly Tale (5.8)
Civil War (7.6)
Other Movies Showing:
Dune: Part Two (8.8)
Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire (6.5)
Heat (Classic/1995) (8.3)
Kung Fu Panda 4 (6.4)
The First Omen (6.9)
The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare (7.1)
The numbers in brackets refer to the IMDB rating at the time of publishing.
5 replies on “Movies & TV Shows to Watch this Weekend”
Mark when do you get so much time to watch series. how do you manage time boss.
I don’t go out much at night so lots of free time 😅
Hi Mark,
where we can watch CBS tv shows like Elsbeth? can you please advice.
I watch it on Paramount+
Dude, how could you abandon 3 Body Problem?! 🤨
Anyways, I recently watched Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, and it was pretty good; about as good as the first one, I think.
I finished X-Men: The Animated Series S1, and it was good too.
I watched the first 11 eps of Even Stevens S1, and it’s very average, but not terrible.
I also saw Art of Love, and it was a better heist movie than Lift.
And awhile ago I saw The Shadow (great performances, production design and even the effects, but story is kinda average), Mafia Mamma (which maybe you might like, it’s a crime comedy), Asterix and Obelix: The Middle Kingdom (Better than the previous movie, but still not great), Meet Dave (avoid it! Not even Eddie Murphy could save this movie), Mr. Monk’s Last Case (If you ever watched Monk, you might like this, but it’s not gonna change your life. The 2020 lockdown special short on Youtube is more worth watching imo).