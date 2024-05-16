This week I finished watching Under the Bridge which turned out to be pretty good. I also started watching The Veil which isn’t that great but I’m curious to see where it goes. I’m traveling in 10 days time so kinda watching b-rated shows for now and saving the rest for the plane. Currently have the following I’m saving for my trip:
Hacks (Latest season)
Clarksons Farm (Latest season)
Loot (Latest season)
Mr & Mrs Smith (Halfway through)
The Iron Claw (Movie)
Dream Scenario (Movie)
A Man in Full
Ripley
Unfrosted (Movie)
Obliterated
The New Look
The Sympathizer
Let me know in the comments what you’ve been watching or planning to watch this weekend.
Movies at the Cinemas
The movies below are now showing at the local cinemas:
New This Week:
Abigail (6.8)
Dead Racer (5.7)
IF (6.8)
Knox Goes Away (6.9)
Memory (6.6)
You Can’t Run Forever (N/A)
Other Movies Showing:
Bloodline Killer (7.5)
Civil War (7.6)
Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire (6.5)
Inception (Classic/2010) (8.8)
Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes (7.4)
Kung Fu Panda 4 (6.4)
The Fall Guy (7.3)
The Little Mermaid (4.6)
The numbers in brackets refer to the IMDB rating at the time of publishing.
7 replies on “Movies & TV Shows to Watch this Weekend”
be warned, The Sympathizer is a little boring. i’m only watching it because i’m a big fan of Park Chan-Wook.
– The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare (2024) movie is not very exciting like other Guy Ritchie movies
– Mars Express (2023) animation movie, french. best movie i watched this year. it’s like a mashup of Bladerunner & Westworld. and if you’re a fan of The Murderbot Diaries book series, you will love it.
– The Veil (2024) tv show got very exciting in episode 4.
– Dark Matter (2024) tv show got exciting at the end of episode 3.
and i rewatched all mission impossible movies and found out that part 3 is my favourite.
Mars Express looks good, just added it to my list
i just wished there was english dub. subtitles take away some of the experience.
Where did you watch Mars Express?
Recently watched,
Mother of the Bride (great vacation resort vibes, some decent comedy, but it could’ve been more raunchy lol)
Sahara (2005) (I think you might like this one, it’s like Indiana Jones meets James Bond!)
The Archies (if you grew up reading Archie Comics you might like this, because it captures the spirit of the characters nicely, but it is a bit long and it’s got a lot of musical sequences).
Dead Boy Detectives S1 (it was really good, it’s spooky without being too scary or gory)
Fallout S1 (best show of the year so far)
Teen Titans: The Judas Contract (it was ok, but the 2003 Teen Titans show did a better job with this storyline)
Suicide Squad: Hell to Pay (perfectly campy in its R-rated action-packed goofiness)
Definitely recommend Ripley. So good I re-watched a couple of episodes.
This week I am mostly enjoying Sugar and Bodkin, and re-watching The Fast Show.
Oh forgot I’m watching Sugar! Pretty good but not like amazing