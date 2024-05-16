Movies & TV Shows to Watch this Weekend

This week I finished watching Under the Bridge which turned out to be pretty good. I also started watching The Veil which isn’t that great but I’m curious to see where it goes. I’m traveling in 10 days time so kinda watching b-rated shows for now and saving the rest for the plane. Currently have the following I’m saving for my trip:

Hacks (Latest season)

Clarksons Farm (Latest season)

Loot (Latest season)

Mr & Mrs Smith (Halfway through)

The Iron Claw (Movie)

Dream Scenario (Movie)

A Man in Full

Ripley

Unfrosted (Movie)

Obliterated

The New Look

The Sympathizer

Let me know in the comments what you’ve been watching or planning to watch this weekend.

Movies at the Cinemas

The movies below are now showing at the local cinemas:

New This Week:

Abigail (6.8)

Dead Racer (5.7)

IF (6.8)

Knox Goes Away (6.9)

Memory (6.6)

You Can’t Run Forever (N/A)

Other Movies Showing:

Bloodline Killer (7.5)

Civil War (7.6)

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire (6.5)

Inception (Classic/2010) (8.8)

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes (7.4)

Kung Fu Panda 4 (6.4)

The Fall Guy (7.3)

The Little Mermaid (4.6)