Movies & TV Shows to Watch this Weekend

This past week I watched the film “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent” starring Nicholas Cage (as himself) and Pedro Pascal (from The Last of Us and Mandalorian). The film was really entertaining, hilarious and my favorite Nicholas Cage film since Face Off and Con Air. I had to rent it on AppleTV but was totally worth it. Nicholas Cage is such a great actor, but we tend to forget that since he’s in tooooo many b-rated films.

Other than that I started watching Presumed Innocent, I’m only one episode in (started last night) and although it started off a bit slow it picked up right at the end and I now am looking forward to watch the next episode. I also got to finally watch the last episode of Under the Bridge, a show that should have ended two episodes ago. I haven’t started on House of Dragons yet, I’m going to start this weekend along with season 4 of The Boys.

Let me know in the comments what you recently watched or planning to watch.

Movies at the Cinemas

The movies below are now showing at the local cinemas:

New This Week:

Breathe (3.8)

The Bikeriders (7.3)

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King (Classic) (9.0)

Other Movies Showing:

Bad Boys: Ride or Die (6.8)

Dragonkeeper (5.8)

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga (8.1)

IF (6.8)

Inside Out 2 (8.2)

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes (7.4)

Tarot (4.9)

The Garfield Movie (6.0)

The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers (Classic/2002) (8.8)

The Strangers: Chapter 1 (4.7)

The Watchers (5.7)