This past week I watched the film “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent” starring Nicholas Cage (as himself) and Pedro Pascal (from The Last of Us and Mandalorian). The film was really entertaining, hilarious and my favorite Nicholas Cage film since Face Off and Con Air. I had to rent it on AppleTV but was totally worth it. Nicholas Cage is such a great actor, but we tend to forget that since he’s in tooooo many b-rated films.
Other than that I started watching Presumed Innocent, I’m only one episode in (started last night) and although it started off a bit slow it picked up right at the end and I now am looking forward to watch the next episode. I also got to finally watch the last episode of Under the Bridge, a show that should have ended two episodes ago. I haven’t started on House of Dragons yet, I’m going to start this weekend along with season 4 of The Boys.
Let me know in the comments what you recently watched or planning to watch.
Movies at the Cinemas
The movies below are now showing at the local cinemas:
New This Week:
Breathe (3.8)
The Bikeriders (7.3)
The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King (Classic) (9.0)
Other Movies Showing:
Bad Boys: Ride or Die (6.8)
Dragonkeeper (5.8)
Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga (8.1)
IF (6.8)
Inside Out 2 (8.2)
Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes (7.4)
Tarot (4.9)
The Garfield Movie (6.0)
The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers (Classic/2002) (8.8)
The Strangers: Chapter 1 (4.7)
The Watchers (5.7)
The numbers in brackets refer to the IMDB rating at the time of publishing.
2 replies on “Movies & TV Shows to Watch this Weekend”
movies I watched:
– Stopmotion (2023) nice psychological thriller/horror
– Midnight Special (2016)
– Monolith (2022) good thrills
– Maelstrom (2000) I was expecting a more engaging movie
– The Night of the 12th (2022)
– Raw (2016) one of the most beautiful movies I watched this year. very gruesome
– Feed Me (2022) low budget horror/comedy
– The East (2013)
Recently watched,
Wonder Woman: Bloodlines (Good animation, mediocre story, but the third act was entertaining)
Madame Web (The most unnecessary movie ever made! 😂)
House of the Dragon S02E01 (Great stuff, and a very chilling ending, but I needed a recap of S1 because it’s been nearly 2 years since S1 and I felt like I forgot most things and I still feel confused by this lineage. Essentially, this is Keeping up with the Tagaryens 🤣)
The Acolyte S01E04 (Now this ep was actually boring, and it could’ve been cool with the idea of a bunch of Jedi going through a forest and facing dangers. The ending was kinda epic tho)
I’ve still been making my way through Young Justice S1 and Looney Tunes Show S1, and Looney Tunes Show is not exactly a comedic masterpiece despite its good animation. Young Justice S1 continues to be good.