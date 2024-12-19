A few days ago I watched the Demi Moore movie, The Substance. What a crazy and fun ride that was. It’s over the top, features lots of gore and nudity, it was super entertaining and the art direction just crazy good. I highly recommend it.
6 replies on “Movies & TV Shows to Watch this Weekend”
There was nothing particularly original about this film IMO; just a cliché modern reimagining of Dorian Gray.
The primary antagonists are male heads of studios, reinforcing the whole third wave feminist idea of demonizing the “male gaze” (in simple terms: woman are overly sexualized in society because men are evil exploitative bastards). While that idea may be true to a certain degree, it’s certainly not the whole story and to boil society down into these simple terms is misleading. There is no nuance or subtlety whatsoever.
While at the same time – it glorifies everything the elite love in an over the top bombastic manner: gore, sex, blood ritual, etc. Not for my personal cup of tea, but your mileage may vary.
The story isn’t original, didn’t say it was, Dorian Gray isn’t original either if you’re thinking like that. The execution, acting, visuals on the other hand, crazy fucking good.
Sure – style over substance. No pun intended.
How can i watch apple tv+ in kuwait? I made a US apple id but its refusing to accept my Kuwaiti visa? Please help 🙁
by Apple Store credit from Xcite or amazon.com and use that to refill your account
I agree with you that it was a ride and it’s been a while since a movie in this style has been produced. By the end, I laughed at how he caricaturized the situation.