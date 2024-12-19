Movies & TV Shows to Watch this Weekend

A few days ago I watched the Demi Moore movie, The Substance. What a crazy and fun ride that was. It’s over the top, features lots of gore and nudity, it was super entertaining and the art direction just crazy good. I highly recommend it.

Movies at the Cinemas

The movies below are now showing at the local cinemas:

New This Week:

Gunner (3.2)

Mufasa: The Lion King (6.7)

The Painted (N/A)

Survive (4.6)

The Princess Diaries (classic) (6.4)

Other Movies Showing:

Get Fast (3.6)

Gladiator II (7.0)

Home Alone (classic) (7.7)

Interstellar (re-run) (8.7)

Kraven the Hunter (5.7)

Moana 2 (7.1)

Panda Bear in Africa (5.5)

Red One (6.7)

River of Blood (6.7)

The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim (6.8)

Wicked (8.1)